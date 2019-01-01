QQQ
Range
61.5 - 65.72
Vol / Avg.
780.2K/400.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
61.5 - 77.4
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
62.25
P/E
25.46
EPS
0.51
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.840 0.0100
REV403.400M405.524M2.124M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Integra Lifesciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integra Lifesciences (IART) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Integra Lifesciences's (IART) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Integra Lifesciences (IART) stock?

A

The latest price target for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting IART to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.53% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Integra Lifesciences (IART)?

A

The stock price for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) is $64.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integra Lifesciences (IART) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integra Lifesciences.

Q

When is Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reporting earnings?

A

Integra Lifesciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Integra Lifesciences (IART) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integra Lifesciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Integra Lifesciences (IART) operate in?

A

Integra Lifesciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.