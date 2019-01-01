|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|0.840
|0.0100
|REV
|403.400M
|405.524M
|2.124M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Integra Lifesciences’s space includes: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting IART to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.53% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) is $64.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Integra Lifesciences.
Integra Lifesciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Integra Lifesciences.
Integra Lifesciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.