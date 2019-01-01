QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.75 - 6.15
Vol / Avg.
390.4K/713.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.02 - 35.94
Mkt Cap
146.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:41AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Agrify Corp provides hardware and software to grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The products offered by the company include Integrated Grow Racks, LED Grow Lights, Hydroponics, and Vertical Farming Units.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Agrify Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agrify (AGFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agrify's (AGFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agrify (AGFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) was reported by Roth Capital on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting AGFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 425.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agrify (AGFY)?

A

The stock price for Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) is $5.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agrify (AGFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agrify.

Q

When is Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) reporting earnings?

A

Agrify’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Agrify (AGFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agrify.

Q

What sector and industry does Agrify (AGFY) operate in?

A

Agrify is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.