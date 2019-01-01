QQQ
Range
7.34 - 7.49
Vol / Avg.
50.6K/51.9K
Div / Yield
0.53/7.06%
52 Wk
7.26 - 9.22
Mkt Cap
375.7M
Payout Ratio
9.57
Open
7.48
P/E
2.25
Shares
50.8M
Outstanding
ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including financials, consumer staples, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, energy, information technology, telecommunication services, healthcare, real estate and industrials.

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS's (AEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS.

Q

What is the target price for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS

Q

Current Stock Price for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AEF)?

A

The stock price for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) is $7.402 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF) reporting earnings?

A

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS.

Q

What sector and industry does ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AEF) operate in?

A

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.