ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including financials, consumer staples, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, energy, information technology, telecommunication services, healthcare, real estate and industrials.