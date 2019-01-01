|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.790
|1.880
|0.0900
|REV
|266.570M
|269.276M
|2.706M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bio-Techne’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 575.00 expecting TECH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) is $412.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Bio-Techne’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bio-Techne.
Bio-Techne is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.