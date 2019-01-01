QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/259.7K
Div / Yield
1.28/0.31%
52 Wk
338.79 - 543.85
Mkt Cap
16.2B
Payout Ratio
24.95
Open
-
P/E
80.49
EPS
2.04
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company reports in two segments, protein sciences (75% of revenue), and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein-focused segment makes equipment and associated consumables for protein characterization and analysis and sells antibodies for research and clinical purposes. In diagnostics, Bio-Techne provides controls and calibrators for diagnostic manufacturers and has a portfolio of diagnostic oncology assays. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue, and the firm also has operations in EMEA (20% of sales), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7901.880 0.0900
REV266.570M269.276M2.706M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bio-Techne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bio-Techne (TECH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bio-Techne's (TECH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bio-Techne (TECH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 575.00 expecting TECH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-Techne (TECH)?

A

The stock price for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) is $412.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio-Techne (TECH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-Techne’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Bio-Techne (TECH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-Techne.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-Techne (TECH) operate in?

A

Bio-Techne is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.