|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.250
|-0.210
|0.0400
|REV
|164.760M
|165.934M
|1.174M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Guidewire Software’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN).
The latest price target for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) was reported by BTIG on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 146.00 expecting GWRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.28% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) is $84.255 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Guidewire Software.
Guidewire Software’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Guidewire Software.
Guidewire Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.