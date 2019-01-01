QQQ
Range
84.11 - 87.91
Vol / Avg.
872.9K/575.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
86.55 - 130.95
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
87.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.62
Shares
83.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250-0.210 0.0400
REV164.760M165.934M1.174M

Guidewire Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guidewire Software (GWRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guidewire Software's (GWRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guidewire Software (GWRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) was reported by BTIG on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 146.00 expecting GWRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.28% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guidewire Software (GWRE)?

A

The stock price for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) is $84.255 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guidewire Software (GWRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guidewire Software.

Q

When is Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reporting earnings?

A

Guidewire Software’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Guidewire Software (GWRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guidewire Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Guidewire Software (GWRE) operate in?

A

Guidewire Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.