Range
397.03 - 402.65
Vol / Avg.
45.6K/345.7K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.02%
52 Wk
368.05 - 463.59
Mkt Cap
19.7B
Payout Ratio
0.1
Open
397.99
P/E
6.67
EPS
2.24
Shares
49.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Cooper Companies operates two units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Accounting for approximately 75% of total sales, CooperVision is the the second- largest player in the oligopolistic contact lens market. Over 50% of CooperVision's sales are in international territories. The second unit, CooperSurgical, develops and manufactures diagnostic and surgical products for gynecologists and obstetricians, including the Paragard IUD, which Cooper acquired from Teva in 2017.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3703.280 -0.0900
REV747.850M759.100M11.250M

Cooper Companies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cooper Companies (COO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cooper Companies's (COO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cooper Companies (COO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) was reported by Guggenheim on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 495.00 expecting COO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.95% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cooper Companies (COO)?

A

The stock price for Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) is $399.3625 last updated Today at 3:49:52 PM.

Q

Does Cooper Companies (COO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) reporting earnings?

A

Cooper Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cooper Companies (COO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cooper Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cooper Companies (COO) operate in?

A

Cooper Companies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.