Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/83.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.45 - 23.5
Mkt Cap
69.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Lantern Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on leveraging artificial intelligence machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify the patients that will benefit from targeted oncology therapies. The firm's pipeline of development programs involves three small molecule drug candidates namely LP-100, LP-184, and LP-300.

Lantern Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lantern Pharma (LTRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lantern Pharma's (LTRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lantern Pharma (LTRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting LTRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 445.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lantern Pharma (LTRN)?

A

The stock price for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is $6.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lantern Pharma (LTRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lantern Pharma.

Q

When is Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) reporting earnings?

A

Lantern Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Lantern Pharma (LTRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lantern Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Lantern Pharma (LTRN) operate in?

A

Lantern Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.