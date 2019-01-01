QQQ
Range
2.81 - 3.25
Vol / Avg.
812.8K/742K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.63 - 7.9
Mkt Cap
172.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
53.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business and Education (projector). It generates maximum revenue from integrated circuit products and geographically from Japan.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.030 0.0200
REV16.470M16.586M116.000K

Analyst Ratings

Pixelworks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pixelworks (PXLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pixelworks's (PXLW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pixelworks (PXLW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) was reported by Colliers Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PXLW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.32% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pixelworks (PXLW)?

A

The stock price for Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is $3.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pixelworks (PXLW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pixelworks.

Q

When is Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) reporting earnings?

A

Pixelworks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pixelworks (PXLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pixelworks.

Q

What sector and industry does Pixelworks (PXLW) operate in?

A

Pixelworks is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.