Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business and Education (projector). It generates maximum revenue from integrated circuit products and geographically from Japan.