QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
120.02 - 129.06
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
114.26 - 440
Mkt Cap
36.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
128.85
P/E
33.77
EPS
1.14
Shares
298M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:44AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.050

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV1.050B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zoom Video Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoom Video Communications (ZM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zoom Video Communications's (ZM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Zoom Video Communications’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Zoom Video Communications (ZM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) was reported by UBS on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting ZM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.59% upside). 48 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)?

A

The stock price for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is $123.12 last updated Today at 6:51:48 PM.

Q

Does Zoom Video Communications (ZM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoom Video Communications.

Q

When is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) reporting earnings?

A

Zoom Video Communications’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 28, 2022.

Q

Is Zoom Video Communications (ZM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoom Video Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoom Video Communications (ZM) operate in?

A

Zoom Video Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.