|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hillman Solutions’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).
The latest price target for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) was reported by Raymond James on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting HLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.25% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) is $8.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.