Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hillman Solutions Corp is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs innovative product and merchandising solutions to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM and Industrial customers. Its products include fasteners, letters, and numbers, keys, engravings, anchors among others.

Hillman Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hillman Solutions (HLMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hillman Solutions's (HLMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hillman Solutions (HLMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) was reported by Raymond James on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting HLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.25% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hillman Solutions (HLMN)?

A

The stock price for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) is $8.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hillman Solutions (HLMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hillman Solutions.

Q

When is Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) reporting earnings?

A

Hillman Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Hillman Solutions (HLMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hillman Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Hillman Solutions (HLMN) operate in?

A

Hillman Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.