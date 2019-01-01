|Q1 2022
|-0.690
|-0.920
|-0.2300
|REV
|3.250B
|3.252B
|2.000M
You can purchase shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wayfair’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Wayfair (NYSE: W) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 256.00 expecting W to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.31% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wayfair (NYSE: W) is $127.165 last updated Today at 4:21:05 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wayfair.
Wayfair’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wayfair.
Wayfair is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.