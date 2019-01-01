Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States and Europe. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the firm offered more than 22 million products from 16,000-plus suppliers for the home sector under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Birch Lane, and Perigold. This includes a selection of furniture, decor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal decor, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and is focused on helping people find the perfect product at the right price.