Range
121.74 - 132.65
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
100.57 - 355.96
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
130.86
P/E
146.06
EPS
-0.75
Shares
104.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States and Europe. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the firm offered more than 22 million products from 16,000-plus suppliers for the home sector under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Birch Lane, and Perigold. This includes a selection of furniture, decor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal decor, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and is focused on helping people find the perfect product at the right price.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.690-0.920 -0.2300
REV3.250B3.252B2.000M

Analyst Ratings

Wayfair Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wayfair (W) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wayfair's (W) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wayfair (W) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wayfair (NYSE: W) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 256.00 expecting W to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.31% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wayfair (W)?

A

The stock price for Wayfair (NYSE: W) is $127.165 last updated Today at 4:21:05 PM.

Q

Does Wayfair (W) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wayfair.

Q

When is Wayfair (NYSE:W) reporting earnings?

A

Wayfair’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Wayfair (W) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wayfair.

Q

What sector and industry does Wayfair (W) operate in?

A

Wayfair is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.