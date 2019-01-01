QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Inozyme Pharma Inc is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton. The company is focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies. Its product candidate, INZ-701, is a soluble, recombinant, or genetically engineered, fusion protein that is designed to correct a defect in the mineralization pathway caused by ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

Inozyme Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inozyme Pharma (INZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ: INZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inozyme Pharma's (INZY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inozyme Pharma (INZY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ: INZY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting INZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 453.69% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inozyme Pharma (INZY)?

A

The stock price for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ: INZY) is $5.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inozyme Pharma (INZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inozyme Pharma.

Q

When is Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) reporting earnings?

A

Inozyme Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Inozyme Pharma (INZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inozyme Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Inozyme Pharma (INZY) operate in?

A

Inozyme Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.