Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2M
Div / Yield
0.44/0.37%
52 Wk
102.51 - 168.91
Mkt Cap
19.1B
Payout Ratio
7.23
Open
-
P/E
21.23
EPS
1.41
Shares
162.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing, which made up 71% of 2021 sales. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2901.370 0.0800
REV867.620M885.047M17.427M

Teradyne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teradyne (TER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teradyne's (TER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teradyne (TER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 132.00 expecting TER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.45% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teradyne (TER)?

A

The stock price for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) is $117.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teradyne (TER) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) reporting earnings?

A

Teradyne’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Teradyne (TER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teradyne.

Q

What sector and industry does Teradyne (TER) operate in?

A

Teradyne is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.