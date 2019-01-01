|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.290
|1.370
|0.0800
|REV
|867.620M
|885.047M
|17.427M
You can purchase shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Teradyne’s space includes: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ).
The latest price target for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 132.00 expecting TER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.45% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) is $117.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Teradyne’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Teradyne.
Teradyne is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.