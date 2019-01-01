QQQ
Range
14.18 - 15.34
Vol / Avg.
727.7K/397.1K
Div / Yield
0.96/6.54%
52 Wk
12.55 - 18.45
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
19.12
Open
14.38
P/E
2.92
Shares
134.2M
Outstanding
COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in income-producing equity securities issued by high-quality real estate investment trusts under normal market conditions.

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are COHEN & STEERS QUALITY's (RQI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY.

Q

What is the target price for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY

Q

Current Stock Price for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI)?

A

The stock price for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) is $15.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) pay a dividend?

A

The next COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) reporting earnings?

A

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY.

Q

What sector and industry does COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) operate in?

A

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.