Range
11.93 - 12.09
Vol / Avg.
137K/140.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.93%
52 Wk
11.92 - 14.01
Mkt Cap
860.6M
Payout Ratio
120.24
Open
12.06
P/E
24.38
Shares
72M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It consists of Municipal bond fund, California municipal bond fund, and New York municipal bond fund. The company's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, alternative minimum tax, and taxes in specified states. Its investment strategy is to invest primarily in higher quality bonds.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Municipal's (EIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) is $11.96 last updated Today at 8:57:47 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.