Range
502.46 - 565.82
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
448.27 - 707.6
Mkt Cap
113.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
507.65
P/E
464.34
EPS
0.13
Shares
200M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management (ITSM), expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service (PaaS).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4301.460 0.0300
REV1.600B1.614B14.000M

ServiceNow Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ServiceNow (NOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ServiceNow's (NOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ServiceNow (NOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 615.00 expecting NOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.52% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ServiceNow (NOW)?

A

The stock price for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is $566.73 last updated Today at 7:39:09 PM.

Q

Does ServiceNow (NOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ServiceNow.

Q

When is ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reporting earnings?

A

ServiceNow’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is ServiceNow (NOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ServiceNow.

Q

What sector and industry does ServiceNow (NOW) operate in?

A

ServiceNow is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.