Range
64.01 - 65.47
Vol / Avg.
162.1K/161.6K
Div / Yield
1.4/2.18%
52 Wk
60.02 - 85.75
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
79.1
Open
64.92
P/E
36.21
EPS
0.85
Shares
30.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
InterDigital designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications and capabilities. The company derives revenue primarily from patent licensing and sales, with contributions from technology solutions licensing and sales and engineering services. However, the majority of revenue is recurring in nature as they are from current patent royalties and sales as well as technology solutions revenue. Interdigital is focused on two technology areas: cellular wireless technology and "Internet of Things" technology.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.700 0.3600
REV101.540M111.815M10.275M

Analyst Ratings

InterDigital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InterDigital (IDCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InterDigital's (IDCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for InterDigital (IDCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting IDCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InterDigital (IDCC)?

A

The stock price for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) is $64.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InterDigital (IDCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022.

Q

When is InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) reporting earnings?

A

InterDigital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is InterDigital (IDCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InterDigital.

Q

What sector and industry does InterDigital (IDCC) operate in?

A

InterDigital is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.