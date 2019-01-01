|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.700
|0.3600
|REV
|101.540M
|111.815M
|10.275M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in InterDigital’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT).
The latest price target for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting IDCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) is $64.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022.
InterDigital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for InterDigital.
InterDigital is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.