|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.080
|-0.0300
|REV
|782.390M
|793.470M
|11.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AppLovin’s space includes: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).
The latest price target for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting APP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.43% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) is $57.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AppLovin.
AppLovin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AppLovin.
AppLovin is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.