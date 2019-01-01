QQQ
Range
56.78 - 62.26
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
49.41 - 116.09
Mkt Cap
21.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.8
P/E
637
EPS
0
Shares
375.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide advanced tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their apps.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.080 -0.0300
REV782.390M793.470M11.080M

Analyst Ratings

AppLovin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppLovin (APP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppLovin's (APP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AppLovin (APP) stock?

A

The latest price target for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting APP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.43% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AppLovin (APP)?

A

The stock price for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) is $57.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppLovin (APP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppLovin.

Q

When is AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) reporting earnings?

A

AppLovin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is AppLovin (APP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppLovin.

Q

What sector and industry does AppLovin (APP) operate in?

A

AppLovin is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.