ICU Medical is a California-based, pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. After ICU's acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017, it became one of the largest players in this concentrated industry, holding top-tier positions in its major reporting segments: infusion consumables (37% of 2020 revenue), IV solutions (31%), infusion systems (28%), and critical care (4%). The combined entity remains primarily U.S. focused, generating over 70% of its sales domestically.