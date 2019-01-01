QQQ
Range
90.63 - 96.1
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/5.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
89.52 - 257.25
Mkt Cap
31.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
94.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
343.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S. The firm provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers. At the end of 2020, DoorDash had over 450,000 merchants, 20 million consumers, and over 1 million dashers on its platform. In 2020, the firm generated $24.7 billion in gross order volume (up 207% year over year) and $2.9 billion in revenue (up 226%).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270-0.450 -0.1800
REV1.280B1.300B20.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DoorDash Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DoorDash (DASH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DoorDash's (DASH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DoorDash (DASH) stock?

A

The latest price target for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was reported by JMP Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting DASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.09% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DoorDash (DASH)?

A

The stock price for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is $90.87 last updated Today at 5:50:34 PM.

Q

Does DoorDash (DASH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DoorDash.

Q

When is DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reporting earnings?

A

DoorDash’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is DoorDash (DASH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DoorDash.

Q

What sector and industry does DoorDash (DASH) operate in?

A

DoorDash is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.