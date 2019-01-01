|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|144.180M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 3D Sys’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).
The latest price target for 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) was reported by Lake Street on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting DDD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) is $16.9 last updated Today at 6:05:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 3D Sys.
3D Sys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 3D Sys.
3D Sys is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.