Range
16.85 - 17.81
Vol / Avg.
874.6K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.33 - 44.59
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.16
P/E
6.73
EPS
2.39
Shares
128.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. Its key end markets include healthcare, dental, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas region, EMEA region, and APAC region; generating a vast majority of revenues from the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV144.180M

3D Sys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 3D Sys (DDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 3D Sys's (DDD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 3D Sys (DDD) stock?

A

The latest price target for 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) was reported by Lake Street on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting DDD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 3D Sys (DDD)?

A

The stock price for 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) is $16.9 last updated Today at 6:05:59 PM.

Q

Does 3D Sys (DDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3D Sys.

Q

When is 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) reporting earnings?

A

3D Sys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is 3D Sys (DDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3D Sys.

Q

What sector and industry does 3D Sys (DDD) operate in?

A

3D Sys is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.