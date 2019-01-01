|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|4.350B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Viatris.
The latest price target for Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) was reported by Citigroup on June 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting VTRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is $14.385 last updated Today at 3:46:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Viatris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Viatris.
Viatris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.