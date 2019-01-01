Formed by the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business in 2020, Viatris is one of the world's largest generic drug manufacturers, with a substantial off-patent branded drug portfolio and nascent biosimilar portfolio. Its portfolio consists of more than 1,400 molecules with penetration across most of the developed world and in select emerging markets. The company's branded drug portfolio consists of off-patent blockbuster drugs that continue to generate strong sales, including Lipitor, Norvasc, Lyrica, Viagra, and EpiPen. While global competition has facilitated the commodification of small-molecule generic drugs, the company has demonstrated an edge over peers in its ability to manufacture complex generics (for example, generic Advair and Copaxone).