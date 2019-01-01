QQQ
Range
14.01 - 14.43
Vol / Avg.
4.1M/9.9M
Div / Yield
0.48/3.45%
52 Wk
11.96 - 16.29
Mkt Cap
17.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.03
P/E
-
EPS
0.26
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Formed by the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business in 2020, Viatris is one of the world's largest generic drug manufacturers, with a substantial off-patent branded drug portfolio and nascent biosimilar portfolio. Its portfolio consists of more than 1,400 molecules with penetration across most of the developed world and in select emerging markets. The company's branded drug portfolio consists of off-patent blockbuster drugs that continue to generate strong sales, including Lipitor, Norvasc, Lyrica, Viagra, and EpiPen. While global competition has facilitated the commodification of small-molecule generic drugs, the company has demonstrated an edge over peers in its ability to manufacture complex generics (for example, generic Advair and Copaxone).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV4.350B

Viatris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viatris (VTRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viatris's (VTRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viatris.

Q

What is the target price for Viatris (VTRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) was reported by Citigroup on June 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting VTRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viatris (VTRS)?

A

The stock price for Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is $14.385 last updated Today at 3:46:36 PM.

Q

Does Viatris (VTRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reporting earnings?

A

Viatris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Viatris (VTRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viatris.

Q

What sector and industry does Viatris (VTRS) operate in?

A

Viatris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.