QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.53 - 36.67
Vol / Avg.
248.4K/266.9K
Div / Yield
1.28/3.49%
52 Wk
28.94 - 40.83
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
246.81
Open
36.67
P/E
78.06
EPS
0.14
Shares
60.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 4:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Feb 23, 2021, 7:57AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Properties are primarily located in South California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. American Assets operates through four segments based on property type: retail; office; mixed-use, which consists of retail and hotel components; and multifamily, which includes the company's apartment properties. The retail and office segments collectively contribute the majority of the total revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.540
REV92.500M101.747M9.247M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Assets Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Assets Trust (AAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Assets Trust's (AAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Assets Trust (AAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting AAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.29% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Assets Trust (AAT)?

A

The stock price for American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) is $36.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Assets Trust (AAT) pay a dividend?

A

The next American Assets Trust (AAT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) reporting earnings?

A

American Assets Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is American Assets Trust (AAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Assets Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does American Assets Trust (AAT) operate in?

A

American Assets Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.