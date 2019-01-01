QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
197.95 - 201.71
Vol / Avg.
228.5K/162.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
197.95 - 256.26
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
201.1
P/E
23.48
EPS
3.14
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 6:46AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The Health & Home segment provides healthcare and home environment products including health care devices, water filtration systems and small home appliances. Beauty segment offers mass and prestige market beauty appliance and personal care products including hair styling appliances, grooming tools, decorative haircare accessories, and liquid-, solid- and powder-based personal care and grooming products. This segment sells primarily to retailers, beauty supply wholesalers and through direct- to- consumer channel.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1103.720 0.6100
REV566.350M624.884M58.534M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Helen Of Troy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helen Of Troy (HELE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helen Of Troy's (HELE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Helen Of Troy (HELE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 263.00 expecting HELE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.39% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Helen Of Troy (HELE)?

A

The stock price for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is $198.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helen Of Troy (HELE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helen Of Troy.

Q

When is Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reporting earnings?

A

Helen Of Troy’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Helen Of Troy (HELE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helen Of Troy.

Q

What sector and industry does Helen Of Troy (HELE) operate in?

A

Helen Of Troy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.