Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The Health & Home segment provides healthcare and home environment products including health care devices, water filtration systems and small home appliances. Beauty segment offers mass and prestige market beauty appliance and personal care products including hair styling appliances, grooming tools, decorative haircare accessories, and liquid-, solid- and powder-based personal care and grooming products. This segment sells primarily to retailers, beauty supply wholesalers and through direct- to- consumer channel.