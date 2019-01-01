QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/700.9K
Div / Yield
1.06/4.90%
52 Wk
17.72 - 28
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
168.33
Open
-
P/E
36.07
EPS
0.18
Shares
161.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.340
REV91.710M92.642M932.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Broadstone Net Lease Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadstone Net Lease's (BNL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting BNL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.50% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)?

A

The stock price for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) is $21.645 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) reporting earnings?

A

Broadstone Net Lease’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadstone Net Lease.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) operate in?

A

Broadstone Net Lease is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.