|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|REV
|91.710M
|92.642M
|932.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Broadstone Net Lease’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR).
The latest price target for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting BNL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.50% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) is $21.645 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Broadstone Net Lease’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Broadstone Net Lease.
Broadstone Net Lease is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.