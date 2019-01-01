|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.060
|1.180
|0.1200
|REV
|327.650M
|399.000M
|71.350M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ALLETE’s space includes: Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR).
The latest price target for ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting ALE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) is $61.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
ALLETE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ALLETE.
ALLETE is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.