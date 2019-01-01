QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
ALLETE Inc is a regulated electric utility company operating primarily in America's Upper Midwest region. Through its subsidiaries, ALLETE provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services. The company's Regulated Operations division, which houses its energy generation, transmission, and distribution activities, is responsible for most of ALLETE's total revenue by way of electricity sales and transmission service fees. The majority of the energy sold and distributed by ALLETE is produced by its own portfolio of coal-fired, wind, natural gas-fired, biomass, and hydroelectric power plants. Coal fuel sources, specifically, account for most of this. The company's major customers are industrial entities, such as major iron ore, wood product, and pipeline producers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0601.180 0.1200
REV327.650M399.000M71.350M

Analyst Ratings

ALLETE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALLETE (ALE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ALLETE's (ALE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ALLETE (ALE) stock?

A

The latest price target for ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting ALE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ALLETE (ALE)?

A

The stock price for ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) is $61.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALLETE (ALE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) reporting earnings?

A

ALLETE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ALLETE (ALE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALLETE.

Q

What sector and industry does ALLETE (ALE) operate in?

A

ALLETE is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.