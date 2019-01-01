Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments. The power segment specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction, repairs, and turnkey projects. The pipeline segment constructs and maintains pipelines for the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The utility segment, which earns most of the company's revenue, provides utility line installation and maintenance, including gas and electric distribution and others. The firm offers various electric and gas transmission services in its transmission segment, such as engineering and maintenance of relevant infrastructure. The civil segment constructs taxiways, highways, and bridges. Primoris earns most of its revenue in the U.S.