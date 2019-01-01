QQQ
Range
23.8 - 25.38
Vol / Avg.
439.5K/396K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.97%
52 Wk
21.47 - 41.76
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
10.48
Open
24.03
P/E
10.81
EPS
0.82
Shares
53.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments. The power segment specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction, repairs, and turnkey projects. The pipeline segment constructs and maintains pipelines for the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The utility segment, which earns most of the company's revenue, provides utility line installation and maintenance, including gas and electric distribution and others. The firm offers various electric and gas transmission services in its transmission segment, such as engineering and maintenance of relevant infrastructure. The civil segment constructs taxiways, highways, and bridges. Primoris earns most of its revenue in the U.S.

Primoris Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primoris Services (PRIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primoris Services's (PRIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Primoris Services (PRIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PRIM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.18% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Primoris Services (PRIM)?

A

The stock price for Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) is $25.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primoris Services (PRIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) reporting earnings?

A

Primoris Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Primoris Services (PRIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primoris Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Primoris Services (PRIM) operate in?

A

Primoris Services is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.