|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.930
|1.020
|0.0900
|REV
|641.010M
|664.481M
|23.471M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sonos’s space includes: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS).
The latest price target for Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SONO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.87% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) is $27.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sonos.
Sonos’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sonos.
Sonos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.