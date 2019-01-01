QQQ
Range
24.48 - 27.15
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.46 - 44.72
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.48
P/E
27.4
EPS
0.97
Shares
127.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Sonos Inc is engaged in providing home sound systems. The company's product profile includes speaker sets and other accessories like boost, mounts, stands, and cables and networking. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9301.020 0.0900
REV641.010M664.481M23.471M

Sonos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonos (SONO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonos's (SONO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonos (SONO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SONO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.87% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonos (SONO)?

A

The stock price for Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) is $27.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonos (SONO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonos.

Q

When is Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) reporting earnings?

A

Sonos’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sonos (SONO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonos.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonos (SONO) operate in?

A

Sonos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.