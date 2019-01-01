|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|173.860M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fortress Transportation’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) was reported by JMP Securities on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting FTAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) is $25.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.
Fortress Transportation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fortress Transportation.
Fortress Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.