Range
25.83 - 27.29
Vol / Avg.
401K/648.8K
Div / Yield
1.32/4.89%
52 Wk
21.27 - 34.79
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
99.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is an infrastructure and equipment leasing company based in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate and Other. Aviation Leasing consists of aircraft and aircraft engines and generates the majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV173.860M

Fortress Transportation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortress Transportation (FTAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortress Transportation's (FTAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fortress Transportation (FTAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) was reported by JMP Securities on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting FTAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortress Transportation (FTAI)?

A

The stock price for Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) is $25.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortress Transportation (FTAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) reporting earnings?

A

Fortress Transportation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Fortress Transportation (FTAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortress Transportation.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortress Transportation (FTAI) operate in?

A

Fortress Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.