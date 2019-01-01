Aterian Inc is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, consumer electronics. It has various owned and operated brands include Vremi, Healing Solutions, Xtava, TRUWEO, Spiralize, Pohl+Schmitt, and RIF6. The company generates revenue through the online sales of various consumer products that are sold online.