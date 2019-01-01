|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aterian’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK).
The latest price target for Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) was reported by Roth Capital on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ATER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) is $3.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aterian.
Aterian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aterian.
Aterian is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.