QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.98 - 3.23
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.45 - 48.89
Mkt Cap
164.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.19
P/E
-
EPS
-3.13
Shares
53.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:30PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Aterian Inc is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, consumer electronics. It has various owned and operated brands include Vremi, Healing Solutions, Xtava, TRUWEO, Spiralize, Pohl+Schmitt, and RIF6. The company generates revenue through the online sales of various consumer products that are sold online.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aterian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aterian (ATER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aterian's (ATER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aterian (ATER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) was reported by Roth Capital on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ATER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aterian (ATER)?

A

The stock price for Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) is $3.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aterian (ATER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aterian.

Q

When is Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) reporting earnings?

A

Aterian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Aterian (ATER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aterian.

Q

What sector and industry does Aterian (ATER) operate in?

A

Aterian is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.