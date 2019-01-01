QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.79 - 33
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/10.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.17 - 34.2
Mkt Cap
310.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.82
P/E
13.23
EPS
0.24
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:13PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Western Financial Inc is a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services, including private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate customers in Colorado, Arizona, California, and Wyoming. Its segments include the Wealth Management segment, which offers deposit, loan, insurance, trust & investment management advisory products and services; and the Mortgage segment, which offers residential mortgage service. It earns majorly from the wealth management segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.570 -0.1100
REV24.310M23.929M-381.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Western Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Western Financial (MYFW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Western Financial's (MYFW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Western Financial (MYFW) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting MYFW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.24% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Western Financial (MYFW)?

A

The stock price for First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) is $33 last updated Today at 5:21:08 PM.

Q

Does First Western Financial (MYFW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Western Financial.

Q

When is First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) reporting earnings?

A

First Western Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is First Western Financial (MYFW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Western Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Western Financial (MYFW) operate in?

A

First Western Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.