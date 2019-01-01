Ideanomics Inc is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as, financing and charging solutions a model (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech solutions that include intelligent and innovative financial services and solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital, provide their customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.