Range
0.89 - 0.95
Vol / Avg.
5.5M/8.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.87 - 3.89
Mkt Cap
443.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
497.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Ideanomics Inc is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as, financing and charging solutions a model (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech solutions that include intelligent and innovative financial services and solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital, provide their customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

Ideanomics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ideanomics (IDEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ideanomics's (IDEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ideanomics (IDEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting IDEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 236.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ideanomics (IDEX)?

A

The stock price for Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is $0.8904 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ideanomics (IDEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ideanomics.

Q

When is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) reporting earnings?

A

Ideanomics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ideanomics (IDEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ideanomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Ideanomics (IDEX) operate in?

A

Ideanomics is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.