QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/323.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/8.41%
52 Wk
5.32 - 6.37
Mkt Cap
460.2M
Payout Ratio
41.03
Open
-
P/E
4.88
EPS
0
Shares
80.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end Fund. The primary objective of the Fund is to seek to provide investors with a high level of income from a portfolio of global common stocks with historically attractive dividend yields and premiums from call option writing. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of dividend-paying companies located throughout the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Voya Global Equity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voya Global Equity (IGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voya Global Equity's (IGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voya Global Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Voya Global Equity (IGD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voya Global Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Voya Global Equity (IGD)?

A

The stock price for Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) is $5.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voya Global Equity (IGD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Voya Global Equity (IGD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) reporting earnings?

A

Voya Global Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voya Global Equity (IGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voya Global Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Voya Global Equity (IGD) operate in?

A

Voya Global Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.