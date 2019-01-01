Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end Fund. The primary objective of the Fund is to seek to provide investors with a high level of income from a portfolio of global common stocks with historically attractive dividend yields and premiums from call option writing. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of dividend-paying companies located throughout the world.