|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 180 Life Sciences’s space includes: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT).
The latest price target for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) was reported by Maxim Group on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ATNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) is $3.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for 180 Life Sciences.
180 Life Sciences’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 180 Life Sciences.
180 Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.