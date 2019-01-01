QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.11 - 3.35
Vol / Avg.
338.1K/879.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.25 - 13.05
Mkt Cap
110.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.2
P/E
-
EPS
0.56
Shares
34M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:33AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
180 Life Sciences Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

180 Life Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 180 Life Sciences's (ATNF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) was reported by Maxim Group on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ATNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 180 Life Sciences (ATNF)?

A

The stock price for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) is $3.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 180 Life Sciences.

Q

When is 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) reporting earnings?

A

180 Life Sciences’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 180 Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) operate in?

A

180 Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.