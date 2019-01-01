QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nocera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nocera (NCRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nocera (OTCPK: NCRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nocera's (NCRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nocera.

Q

What is the target price for Nocera (NCRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nocera

Q

Current Stock Price for Nocera (NCRA)?

A

The stock price for Nocera (OTCPK: NCRA) is $5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:26:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nocera (NCRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nocera.

Q

When is Nocera (OTCPK:NCRA) reporting earnings?

A

Nocera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nocera (NCRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nocera.

Q

What sector and industry does Nocera (NCRA) operate in?

A

Nocera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.