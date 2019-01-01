|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hayward Holdings’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).
The latest price target for Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HAYW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) is $16.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hayward Holdings.
Hayward Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hayward Holdings.
Hayward Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.