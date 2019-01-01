QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.59 - 17.6
Vol / Avg.
899.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.61 - 28.65
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.51
P/E
51.96
EPS
0.22
Shares
232.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 8:13AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Hayward Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The products are offered under various brands namely AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hayward Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hayward Holdings (HAYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hayward Holdings's (HAYW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hayward Holdings (HAYW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HAYW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hayward Holdings (HAYW)?

A

The stock price for Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) is $16.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hayward Holdings (HAYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hayward Holdings.

Q

When is Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) reporting earnings?

A

Hayward Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hayward Holdings (HAYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hayward Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hayward Holdings (HAYW) operate in?

A

Hayward Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.