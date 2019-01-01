QQQ
Range
20.12 - 21.69
Vol / Avg.
3.5M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.73 - 138.79
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
105M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.230 0.0500
REV56.900M58.263M1.363M

C3.ai Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C3.ai (AI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C3.ai's (AI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for C3.ai (AI) stock?

A

The latest price target for C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting AI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.31% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for C3.ai (AI)?

A

The stock price for C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is $20.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C3.ai (AI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2019.

Q

When is C3.ai (NYSE:AI) reporting earnings?

A

C3.ai’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is C3.ai (AI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C3.ai.

Q

What sector and industry does C3.ai (AI) operate in?

A

C3.ai is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.