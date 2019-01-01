|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.620
|REV
|205.480M
|212.505M
|7.025M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Endava (NYSE: DAVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Endava’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Endava (NYSE: DAVA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting DAVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.84% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is $131.18 last updated Today at 6:08:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Endava.
Endava’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Endava.
Endava is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.