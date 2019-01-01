Endava PLC provides technology solutions. It offers various services such as Agile Transformation, through which the company identify, define, and implement the mix of process, technology, and culture. It also provides Digital Evolution and Automation, Test Automation and Engineering, Cloud, Architecture, Software Engineering, and others. The company offers its services to various industries such as Finance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Media, and Technology, Insurance and Healthcare, and others.