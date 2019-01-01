QQQ
127 - 131.96
172.4K/233.2K
-
79.21 - 172.41
7.3B
-
129.3
84.57
0.37
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Endava PLC provides technology solutions. It offers various services such as Agile Transformation, through which the company identify, define, and implement the mix of process, technology, and culture. It also provides Digital Evolution and Automation, Test Automation and Engineering, Cloud, Architecture, Software Engineering, and others. The company offers its services to various industries such as Finance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Media, and Technology, Insurance and Healthcare, and others.

(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV205.480M212.505M7.025M

Endava Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Endava (DAVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endava (NYSE: DAVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Endava's (DAVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Endava (DAVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Endava (NYSE: DAVA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting DAVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.84% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Endava (DAVA)?

A

The stock price for Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is $131.18 last updated Today at 6:08:54 PM.

Q

Does Endava (DAVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Endava.

Q

When is Endava (NYSE:DAVA) reporting earnings?

A

Endava’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Endava (DAVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endava.

Q

What sector and industry does Endava (DAVA) operate in?

A

Endava is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.