Range
1.05 - 1.14
Vol / Avg.
20.9K/143.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.04 - 4.35
Mkt Cap
37.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on advancing innovative industry-transforming solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. The majority of its revenue is generated from providing software services and Managed Services and Support to its clients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthcare Triangle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Triangle's (HCTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthcare Triangle.

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthcare Triangle

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI) is $1.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Triangle.

Q

When is Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Triangle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Triangle.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) operate in?

A

Healthcare Triangle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.