Range
47.74 - 49.56
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.3M
Div / Yield
3.8/7.57%
52 Wk
45.84 - 63.19
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
61.3
Open
48.32
P/E
5.09
EPS
2.05
Shares
127.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
OneMain Holdings is one of the largest nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has a significant online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3502.380 0.0300
REV903.000M886.000M-17.000M

OneMain Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneMain Holdings (OMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneMain Holdings's (OMF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OneMain Holdings (OMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting OMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.19% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OneMain Holdings (OMF)?

A

The stock price for OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) is $49.25 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does OneMain Holdings (OMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) reporting earnings?

A

OneMain Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneMain Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does OneMain Holdings (OMF) operate in?

A

OneMain Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.