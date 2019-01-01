OneMain Holdings is one of the largest nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has a significant online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.