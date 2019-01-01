|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.350
|2.380
|0.0300
|REV
|903.000M
|886.000M
|-17.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OneMain Holdings’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting OMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.19% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) is $49.25 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
OneMain Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OneMain Holdings.
OneMain Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.