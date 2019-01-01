QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). It targets the mid-to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market.

XPeng Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XPeng (XPEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XPeng's (XPEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XPeng (XPEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) was reported by Barclays on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XPEV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XPeng (XPEV)?

A

The stock price for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is $34.4016 last updated Today at 5:58:50 PM.

Q

Does XPeng (XPEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XPeng.

Q

When is XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reporting earnings?

A

XPeng’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is XPeng (XPEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XPeng.

Q

What sector and industry does XPeng (XPEV) operate in?

A

XPeng is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.