Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is capital appreciation, with current income as a secondary objective. The company provides solutions to individuals, financial advisors, and institutions.

Virtus Total Return Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE: ZTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Virtus Total Return Fund's (ZTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virtus Total Return Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE: ZTR) was reported by Stifel on July 15, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR)?

A

The stock price for Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE: ZTR) is $8.995 last updated Today at 7:03:40 PM.

Q

Does Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) reporting earnings?

A

Virtus Total Return Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virtus Total Return Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) operate in?

A

Virtus Total Return Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.