Range
9.59 - 10.41
Vol / Avg.
103.3K/582.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.01 - 24.34
Mkt Cap
402.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform gives an integrated, mechanistic understanding of how the various components of the chromatin regulatory system interact, allowing it to identify, validate and potentially drug targets within the system. The company is developing FHD-286, a selective, allosteric ATPase inhibitor, and FHD-609, a protein degrader, to treat hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foghorn Therapeutics's (FHTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FHTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 166.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)?

A

The stock price for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) is $9.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Q

When is Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) reporting earnings?

A

Foghorn Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) operate in?

A

Foghorn Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.