Foghorn Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform gives an integrated, mechanistic understanding of how the various components of the chromatin regulatory system interact, allowing it to identify, validate and potentially drug targets within the system. The company is developing FHD-286, a selective, allosteric ATPase inhibitor, and FHD-609, a protein degrader, to treat hematologic cancers and solid tumors.