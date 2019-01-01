QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immutep Ltd is a globally active biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of cancer indications. The company is also focused on the development of other products, which include IMP701, which is a blocking anti-LAG-3 antibody for cancer and is in Phase I of its clinical trails, and CVac, which is a personalized immunocellular therapeutic investigated for the treatment of epithelial cancer. Geographically all the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of Australia and derives most of the revenue from the sale of the products.

Immutep Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immutep (IMMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immutep's (IMMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immutep (IMMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.30 expecting IMMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 234.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immutep (IMMP)?

A

The stock price for Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) is $2.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immutep (IMMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immutep.

Q

When is Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) reporting earnings?

A

Immutep’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Immutep (IMMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immutep.

Q

What sector and industry does Immutep (IMMP) operate in?

A

Immutep is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.