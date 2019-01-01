|H1 2021
You can purchase shares of Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Immutep’s space includes: Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL), Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE).
The latest price target for Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.30 expecting IMMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 234.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) is $2.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Immutep.
Immutep’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Immutep.
Immutep is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.