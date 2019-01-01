Immutep Ltd is a globally active biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of cancer indications. The company is also focused on the development of other products, which include IMP701, which is a blocking anti-LAG-3 antibody for cancer and is in Phase I of its clinical trails, and CVac, which is a personalized immunocellular therapeutic investigated for the treatment of epithelial cancer. Geographically all the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of Australia and derives most of the revenue from the sale of the products.