Range
10.57 - 10.77
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/25.9K
Div / Yield
0.8/7.49%
52 Wk
10.72 - 13.73
Mkt Cap
140M
Payout Ratio
89.89
Open
10.62
P/E
11.92
EPS
0
Shares
13M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Income Oppo is the United States-based closed-end investment company. Its primary investment objective is to produce high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities which includes traditional preferred stocks eligible for the inter-corporate dividends received a deduction and fully taxable preferred securities.

Analyst Ratings

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd's (PFO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd.

Q

What is the target price for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd

Q

Current Stock Price for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO)?

A

The stock price for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) is $10.7693 last updated Today at 8:50:20 PM.

Q

Does Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE:PFO) reporting earnings?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd.

Q

What sector and industry does Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (PFO) operate in?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.