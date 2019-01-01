FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports advanced semiconductor probe card products. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.