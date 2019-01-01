|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.440
|0.0300
|REV
|198.170M
|204.998M
|6.828M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FormFactor’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) was reported by Needham on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting FORM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.85% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) is $38.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FormFactor.
FormFactor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FormFactor.
FormFactor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.