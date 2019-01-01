QQQ
Range
38.78 - 41.36
Vol / Avg.
358K/363.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.69 - 51.37
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.81
P/E
38.02
EPS
0.33
Shares
78.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports advanced semiconductor probe card products. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.440 0.0300
REV198.170M204.998M6.828M

FormFactor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FormFactor (FORM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FormFactor's (FORM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FormFactor (FORM) stock?

A

The latest price target for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) was reported by Needham on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting FORM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.85% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FormFactor (FORM)?

A

The stock price for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) is $38.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FormFactor (FORM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FormFactor.

Q

When is FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) reporting earnings?

A

FormFactor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is FormFactor (FORM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FormFactor.

Q

What sector and industry does FormFactor (FORM) operate in?

A

FormFactor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.