Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/823.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.79 - 45.48
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
159.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Certara Inc accelerate medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. It provides modeling and simulation, regulatory science, and assessment software and services to help clients reduce clinical trial, accelerate regulatory approval and increase patient access to medicines. The group has a business presence in the United States, EMEA and other regions, of which a majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Certara Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Certara (CERT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Certara's (CERT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Certara (CERT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) was reported by Jefferies on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting CERT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.45% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Certara (CERT)?

A

The stock price for Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) is $23.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Certara (CERT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Certara.

Q

When is Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) reporting earnings?

A

Certara’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Certara (CERT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Certara.

Q

What sector and industry does Certara (CERT) operate in?

A

Certara is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.