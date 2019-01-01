QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.420

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV90.160M
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.570 0.0800
REV90.350M92.167M1.817M

Ambarella Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambarella (AMBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambarella's (AMBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ambarella (AMBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) was reported by Baird on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting AMBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.98% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambarella (AMBA)?

A

The stock price for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) is $133.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambarella (AMBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambarella.

Q

When is Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) reporting earnings?

A

Ambarella’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 28, 2022.

Q

Is Ambarella (AMBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambarella.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambarella (AMBA) operate in?

A

Ambarella is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.