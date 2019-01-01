|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|90.160M
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.570
|0.0800
|REV
|90.350M
|92.167M
|1.817M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ambarella’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) was reported by Baird on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting AMBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.98% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) is $133.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ambarella.
Ambarella’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ambarella.
Ambarella is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.