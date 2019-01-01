QQQ
Range
13.66 - 14.14
Vol / Avg.
196.8K/211.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.24 - 16.28
Mkt Cap
901.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.12
P/E
18.61
EPS
0.21
Shares
65.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. Dredging involves the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. Its projects portfolio includes Coastal Restoration, Coastal Protection, Ports and Harbors, International, and Inland Dredging.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.370 0.0600
REV225.000M209.964M-15.036M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's (GLDD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on January 25, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting GLDD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.34% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)?

A

The stock price for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) is $13.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) reporting earnings?

A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) operate in?

A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.