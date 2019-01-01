|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.370
|0.0600
|REV
|225.000M
|209.964M
|-15.036M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC).
The latest price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on January 25, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting GLDD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.34% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) is $13.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.