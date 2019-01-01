QQQ
XORTX Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing drug therapies for orphan disease like polycystic kidney disease, and treatment of health consequences caused by chronic high serum uric acid which include cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

XORTX Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XORTX Therapeutics's (XRTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XORTX Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting XRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 648.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX)?

A

The stock price for XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX) is $1.47 last updated Today at 5:21:19 PM.

Q

Does XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2014 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2014.

Q

When is XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) reporting earnings?

A

XORTX Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XORTX Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) operate in?

A

XORTX Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.